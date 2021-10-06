Alere Property Group Acquires 422,000 SF Saddle Ranch Business Park in Norco, California

Goli Nutrition occupies the four-building, 422,000-square-foot Saddle Ranch Business Park in Norco, Calif.

NORCO, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased Saddle Ranch Business Park, located at 3300-3390 Horseless Carriage Drive in Norco, from CapRock Partners for an undisclosed price.

Saddle Ranch Business Park consists of four buildings ranging in size from 81,000 square feet to 158,000 square feet with clear heights from 30 feet to 32 feet. The concrete tilt-up structures feature dock-high and grade-level loading, ESFR sprinklers, ample power, large truck courts and 5.6 percent office space.

Goli Nutrition, a vitamin and nutrition company, fully leases the 422,000-square-foot industrial warehouse complex. The company uses the facility for its corporate headquarters and manufacturing and distribution of its products.

Darla Longo, Barbara Perrier, Rebecca Perlmutter, Joe Cesta and Eric Cox of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Paul Earnhart, Jeff Ruscigno, Brian Pharris and Ryan Earnhart of Lee & Associates consulted on the transaction.