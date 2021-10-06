REBusinessOnline

Alere Property Group Acquires 422,000 SF Saddle Ranch Business Park in Norco, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Saddle-Ranch-Business-Park-Norco-CA

Goli Nutrition occupies the four-building, 422,000-square-foot Saddle Ranch Business Park in Norco, Calif.

NORCO, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased Saddle Ranch Business Park, located at 3300-3390 Horseless Carriage Drive in Norco, from CapRock Partners for an undisclosed price.

Saddle Ranch Business Park consists of four buildings ranging in size from 81,000 square feet to 158,000 square feet with clear heights from 30 feet to 32 feet. The concrete tilt-up structures feature dock-high and grade-level loading, ESFR sprinklers, ample power, large truck courts and 5.6 percent office space.

Goli Nutrition, a vitamin and nutrition company, fully leases the 422,000-square-foot industrial warehouse complex. The company uses the facility for its corporate headquarters and manufacturing and distribution of its products.

Darla Longo, Barbara Perrier, Rebecca Perlmutter, Joe Cesta and Eric Cox of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Paul Earnhart, Jeff Ruscigno, Brian Pharris and Ryan Earnhart of Lee & Associates consulted on the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews