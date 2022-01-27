REBusinessOnline

Alere Property Group Acquires Freeway Business Center Industrial Property in Riverside, California for $199.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Freeway-Business-Center-Riverside-CA

Located in Riverside, Calif., Freeway Business Center features 709,081 square feet of Class A industrial space.

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased Freeway Business Center, a Class A industrial warehouse facility at 2677 E. Alessandra Blvd. in Riverside. A joint venture between Crow Holdings Industrial and a global real estate investment advisor sold the asset for $199.2 million.

Built in 2021 on 39 acres, the property features 709,081 square feet of industrial space with 36-foot clear heights, ample excess trailer parking, heavy power, ESFR and drive-around access. Additionally, the facility features 109 dock-high doors and a large secure concrete truck court. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased on a long-term basis to a national third-party logistics provider.

Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Mike Adey, Ed Hernandez, Brad Brandenburg and Matt Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented both parties in the transaction. Phil Lombardo, Chuck Belden and Andrew Starnes of Cushman & Wakefield provided local market advisory for the deal.

