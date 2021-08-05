Alere Property Group Buys 35,475 SF Industrial Building in Irvine, California
IRVINE, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased an industrial property located at 8710-8750 Research Drive in Irvine. A private investor sold the asset for an undisclosed price.
Constructed in 2005, the 35,475-square-foot building features 20-foot clear heights, two dock-high loading positions, three ground-level doors and 12,000 square feet of office space. The Class A warehouse building is divisible to accommodate multiple tenants. Currently, a manufacturer of technological equipment for industrial machinery occupies the building.
Todd Marten and Trent Walker of Voit Real Estate Services represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
