Alere Property Starts Construction of 211,000 SF Industrial Warehouse in Western Inland Empire
ONTARIO, CALIF. — Alere Property Group is developing a speculative industrial facility located on 9.3 acres at 1656 S. Cucamonga Ave. in Ontario.
With construction underway, the 211,000-square-foot property will feature 40-foot clear heights; a 5,000-square-foot, two-story office space; 23 dock-high doors; two ground-level doors; and a 185-foot truck court with extra trailer parking. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2021.
Additionally, Alere Property acquired two industrial properties: 1062 McGaw Avenue in Irvine and 14422 Astronautics Drive in Huntington Beach. Terms of the transactions were not released.
The company will redevelop the 5.2-acre site in Irvine, which Ricoh USA occupies, into a 120,000-square-foot industrial facility with 36-foot clear heights, 13 dock-high doors and two ground-level doors. Completion is slated for 2023. The 47,000-square-foot Huntington Beach property, which Terrible Herbst Motorsports occupies, features 26-foot clear heights, a secured fenced yard and three ground-level doors.