Alere Property Starts Construction of 211,000 SF Industrial Warehouse in Western Inland Empire

The speculative industrial warehouse at 1656 S. Cucamonga Ave. in Ontario, Calif., will feature 211,000 square feet of space and 40-foot clear heights.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Alere Property Group is developing a speculative industrial facility located on 9.3 acres at 1656 S. Cucamonga Ave. in Ontario.

With construction underway, the 211,000-square-foot property will feature 40-foot clear heights; a 5,000-square-foot, two-story office space; 23 dock-high doors; two ground-level doors; and a 185-foot truck court with extra trailer parking. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2021.

Additionally, Alere Property acquired two industrial properties: 1062 McGaw Avenue in Irvine and 14422 Astronautics Drive in Huntington Beach. Terms of the transactions were not released.

The company will redevelop the 5.2-acre site in Irvine, which Ricoh USA occupies, into a 120,000-square-foot industrial facility with 36-foot clear heights, 13 dock-high doors and two ground-level doors. Completion is slated for 2023. The 47,000-square-foot Huntington Beach property, which Terrible Herbst Motorsports occupies, features 26-foot clear heights, a secured fenced yard and three ground-level doors.