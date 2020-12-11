Alex. Brown, Continental Acquire 250-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between Baltimore-based investment firm Alex. Brown Realty and Continental Realty Group has acquired The Club at Stone Oak, a 250-unit apartment community in northern San Antonio. Built in 2005, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor kitchen and a game room. The new ownership will implement a value-add program that will enhance unit interiors, common areas and amenity spaces. The seller was not disclosed.
