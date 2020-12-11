REBusinessOnline

Alex. Brown, Continental Acquire 250-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Club-at-Stone-Oak-San-Antonio

The Club at Stone Oak in San Antonio totals 250 units. The property was built in 2005.

SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between Baltimore-based investment firm Alex. Brown Realty and Continental Realty Group has acquired The Club at Stone Oak, a 250-unit apartment community in northern San Antonio. Built in 2005, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor kitchen and a game room. The new ownership will implement a value-add program that will enhance unit interiors, common areas and amenity spaces. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  