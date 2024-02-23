Friday, February 23, 2024
Alexander & Baldwin Completes One Lease, Two Sales at 125-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Maui

by Hayden Spiess

KAHULUI, HAWAII — Alexander & Baldwin has arranged one lease and completed the sale of two properties at Maui Business Park Phase II, its 125-acre mixed-use development located in Kahului on the island of Maui.

The build-to-suit industrial lease totals 29,500 square feet. The undisclosed tenant plans to relocate operations to the site upon completion of the warehouse and distribution facility.

The County of Maui also purchased 12.5 acres at the property for $17.4 million, with plans to construct a new facility for its Department of Transportation. Hamai Appliances Inc. also purchased two lots totaling 1.3 acres for $2.4 million. The buyer plans to build a showroom and service center on the site to expand its current operations. 

