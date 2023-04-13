Thursday, April 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
15-Necco-Street-Boston
In addition to its commitment to the new facility at 15 Necco St., Eli Lilly has also leased 36,000 square feet at Alexandria’s building at 215 First St. in Boston to support the scale-up of its new institute for genetic medicine.
AcquisitionsLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sells Stake in $700M Life Sciences Facility in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — California-based REIT Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) has sold a stake in a $700 million life sciences facility located at 15 Necco St. in Boston’s Seaport District. The percentage of the interest, which was sold to a U.S. affiliate of Japanese developer Mori Trust Co., was not disclosed. Alexandria is developing the 346,000-square-foot facility in partnership with National Development as a build-to-suit for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. The facility will house retail and restaurant space on the ground floor and a terrace with green spaces and flexible workstations on the rooftop. Construction began in early 2022, and the development team expects to complete the project before the end of the year. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell, Alex Foshay and William Sleeper of Newmark structured the recapitalization.

You may also like

Presbyterian Senior Living Agrees to Acquire 532-Unit Community...

2Life Communities Breaks Ground on 174-Unit Seniors Housing...

Newmark Negotiates 46,000 SF Industrial Lease in Secaucus,...

Trinity Solar Inc. Signs 17,731 SF Life Sciences...

Savvy Developers Stay Active Even When the Easy...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 40,000 SF...

Atkins Cos., Denholtz Properties Acquire 490,000 SF Healthcare...

Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 150,000 SF...

City of Nashua Opens 53,340 SF Arts Center...