Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sells Stake in $700M Life Sciences Facility in Boston

BOSTON — California-based REIT Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) has sold a stake in a $700 million life sciences facility located at 15 Necco St. in Boston’s Seaport District. The percentage of the interest, which was sold to a U.S. affiliate of Japanese developer Mori Trust Co., was not disclosed. Alexandria is developing the 346,000-square-foot facility in partnership with National Development as a build-to-suit for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. The facility will house retail and restaurant space on the ground floor and a terrace with green spaces and flexible workstations on the rooftop. Construction began in early 2022, and the development team expects to complete the project before the end of the year. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell, Alex Foshay and William Sleeper of Newmark structured the recapitalization.