Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Begins Renovation of 351-Room Hotel in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Alfred Sanzari Enterprises has begun the renovation of a 351-room Marriott-branded hotel in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The hotel, which opened in 2018, is located within the locally based development and investment firm’s 670,000-square-foot Glenpoint mixed-use development. The multimillion-dollar project will update the Glenpoint Marriott’s 39,317 square feet of meeting and event space with new carpeting, wall coverings, paint and furniture. Completion is slated for the fall. The design team includes HotelStudio and Kimmerle Newman Architects.