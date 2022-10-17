Alfred Sanzari Enterprises to Open 3,350 SF Food Hall in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Locally based owner and developer Alfred Sanzari Enterprises will open Marketplace, a 3,350-square-foot food hall in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. Located within the firm’s 670,000-square-foot Glenpointe campus, Marketplace has already received commitments from concepts such as kosher deli Ma’adan, Colombian coffee shop Coffeecol, French-inspired Balthazar Bakery and ice cream maker Sip N Swirl. Marketplace will officially open this Friday, Oct. 21. White Lodging will manage the venue.