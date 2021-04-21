Alfred Sanzari Negotiates Three Office Leases Totaling 25,000 SF in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm, has negotiated three office lease renewals totaling 25,000 square feet at Glenpointe, the firm’s flagship office property in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The deals include a 10,600-square-foot renewal and expansion with Treetop Development, a 7,300-square-foot renewal and expansion with The Russell Berrie Foundation and a 7,100-square-foot renewal and expansion with Eastern Fish Co. Newmark’s team of Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson represented Alfred Sanzari Enterprises in all the transactions.