REBusinessOnline

Alfred Sanzari Negotiates Three Office Leases Totaling 25,000 SF in Teaneck, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

TEANECK, N.J. — Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm, has negotiated three office lease renewals totaling 25,000 square feet at Glenpointe, the firm’s flagship office property in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The deals include a 10,600-square-foot renewal and expansion with Treetop Development, a 7,300-square-foot renewal and expansion with The Russell Berrie Foundation and a 7,100-square-foot renewal and expansion with Eastern Fish Co. Newmark’s team of Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson represented Alfred Sanzari Enterprises in all the transactions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews