Alfred Weismman Real Estate Completes Renovation of 298-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Maryland, Southeast

DoubleTree by Hilton Washington D.C. North/Gaithersburg features a 24/7 fitness center, pool and dry-cleaning services.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Alfred Weissman Real Estate LLC has completed the renovation of DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/ Gaithersburg, a 298-room hotel in Gaithersburg. The renovations included reconfiguring the lobby, introducing farm-to-table restaurant Knife & Fork, adding a Hertz car rental office on the premises and reconfiguring parking to eliminate certain parking restrictions. The developer also upgraded the hotel’s 16,356 square feet of meeting space with new vinyl flooring, carpeting and lighting. The hotel also features a 24/7 fitness center, pool and dry-cleaning services. Marshall Hotels & Resorts manages the property.

