REBusinessOnline

Alice Manufacturing Sells 343,686 SF Distribution Center in Metro Greenville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

EASLEY, S.C. — Alice Manufacturing Co. Inc., a textile company, has sold Arial Mill, a 343,686-square-foot distribution center in Easley, about 12.6 miles west of Greenville. Farpoint Acquisitions LLC purchased the property for $2.6 million. Nick Hollstegge and Katherine Southard of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located on 19.2 acres at 212 Rice Road, Arial Mill is situated within an Opportunity Zone on the Highway 8 corridor. The property is also within five miles of Pickens County Commerce Park and Pickens County Airport, and within 20 miles of downtown Greenville and Clemson University. Originally built as a textile mill in 1924, Arial Mill most recently served as a distribution center for textile products.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  