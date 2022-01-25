Alice Manufacturing Sells 343,686 SF Distribution Center in Metro Greenville

EASLEY, S.C. — Alice Manufacturing Co. Inc., a textile company, has sold Arial Mill, a 343,686-square-foot distribution center in Easley, about 12.6 miles west of Greenville. Farpoint Acquisitions LLC purchased the property for $2.6 million. Nick Hollstegge and Katherine Southard of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located on 19.2 acres at 212 Rice Road, Arial Mill is situated within an Opportunity Zone on the Highway 8 corridor. The property is also within five miles of Pickens County Commerce Park and Pickens County Airport, and within 20 miles of downtown Greenville and Clemson University. Originally built as a textile mill in 1924, Arial Mill most recently served as a distribution center for textile products.