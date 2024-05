HORSHAM, PA. — Align Precision has signed an 85,396-square-foot industrial lease at 425 Privet Road in Horsham, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The defense and aerospace contractor is relocating from nearby Huntingdon Valley and essentially doubling its footprint. Tim Morris, Mike Maloney and Brian Smyth of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Griffith Properties and DRA Advisors, in the lease negotiations. Mike Cohen of Situs Properties represented Align Precision.