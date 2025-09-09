Align REI Receives $29.5M in Financing for Oliveira Plaza Retail Center in Port Hueneme, California

PORT HUENEME, CALIF. — Align REI has received $29.5 million in financing for Oliveira Plaza, neighborhood retail center in Port Hueneme in Ventura County, Calif. Greg Brown, Spencer Seibring and Nick Englhard of JLL Capital Markets secured the three-year bridge loan with a debt fund. Loan proceeds are being used to reposition a big box space at property for a new Sprouts Farmers Market.

Situated on 9.3 acres at 693-749 Channel Islands Blvd., Oliveira Plaza features 116,035 square feet of retail space. Originally built in 1975 and updated over the years, Oliveira Plaza was 80 percent leased to a variety of of tenants, including West Marine Products, Dollar Tree, Bank of America, Panda Express and Carl’s Jr.