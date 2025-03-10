Aligned Data Centers to Develop 27-Acre Campus in Mansfield, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator Aligned Data Centers will develop a 27-acre campus in Mansfield, a southeastern suburb of Fort Worth. Known as Aligned DFW-03, the data center campus will have an onsite substation and will be largely marketed toward users in the AI, cloud and enterprise applications. The facility will also feature proprietary liquid cooling technology and will be able to accommodate user density requirements upwards of 350 kilowatts per rack. Initial capacity is expected to be available in the fourth quarter.