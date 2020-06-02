REBusinessOnline

Aligned Energy Breaks Ground on 513,000 SF Data Center Extension in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Upon completion of Phase II, the data center will have 120-megawatt capacity.

ASHBURN, VA. — Aligned Energy has broken ground on a 513,000-square-foot extension of its hyperscale data center in Ashburn. Phase I, which was completed in 2019, comprises 370,000 square feet and has a 60-megawatt capacity. Upon completion of Phase II, the data center’s capacity will double to have 120-megawatt capacity. Upon full buildout, the data center will have 180-megawatt capacity and span 1 million square feet. Aligned Energy expects to deliver Phase II by the end of 2020. The facility is located at 21890 Uunet Drive, 30 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. The colocation property offers access to more than 50 carriers in the region. Plano, Texas-based Aligned Energy has data centers in Ashburn, Phoenix, Dallas and Salt Lake City that offer innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers.

