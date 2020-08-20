Alignment Realty Capital Acquires Four Sonic Drive-in Restaurants in Metro St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Phoenix-based Alignment Realty Capital has purchased four Sonic Drive-In restaurants located in metro St. Louis. The acquisition price for the sale-leaseback transaction was not released.

The company acquired the four drive-in restaurants in a double-escrow transaction where a Sonic franchisee purchased the operations and real estate of a like-sized franchisee and simultaneously spun-off the real estate at closing.

Banker’s Trust provided Alignment Realty Capital with a five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan.