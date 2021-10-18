Aline Capital Brokers $21.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Aline Capital’s Multifamily Advisory Group has brokered the sale of Forest Cove Apartments, a 184-unit apartment community in Charleston. Greenville, S.C.-based Aline Capital represented the seller, Edac Enterprises, in the transaction. Eskay Management purchased the property for $21.5 million.

Forest Cove offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with a rental range of $950 to $1,075. The units range in size from 650 to 900 square feet with features including walk-in closets, hardwood floors, air conditioning, granite countertops and washer and dryer hookups. Community amenities include an onsite property manager, pool with a grill and an onsite laundry center.

Located at 1092 Berkeley St., the apartment community is situated close to Interstates 26 and 526. The property is also located 13.1 miles from downtown Charleston, approximately 5.9 miles from Charleston International Airport and 5.4 miles from Tanger Outlets Charleston.