REBusinessOnline

Aline Capital Brokers $21.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Forest Cove

Forest Cove offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with a rental range of $950 to $1,075.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Aline Capital’s Multifamily Advisory Group has brokered the sale of Forest Cove Apartments, a 184-unit apartment community in Charleston. Greenville, S.C.-based Aline Capital represented the seller, Edac Enterprises, in the transaction. Eskay Management purchased the property for $21.5 million.

Forest Cove offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with a rental range of $950 to $1,075. The units range in size from 650 to 900 square feet with features including walk-in closets, hardwood floors, air conditioning, granite countertops and washer and dryer hookups. Community amenities include an onsite property manager, pool with a grill and an onsite laundry center.

Located at 1092 Berkeley St., the apartment community is situated close to Interstates 26 and 526. The property is also located 13.1 miles from downtown Charleston, approximately 5.9 miles from Charleston International Airport and 5.4 miles from Tanger Outlets Charleston.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews