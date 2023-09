UNIVERSITY PARK, ILL. — Alive Telecom has signed a 74,978-square-foot industrial lease at 500 Crossing Drive in the Chicago suburb of University Park. The 150,000-square-foot building, constructed in 2006, is now fully leased. Brian Vanosky, Michael O’Leary and Dylan Maher of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Mapletree. Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, which is a global supplier of equipment, systems and services for the communications market.