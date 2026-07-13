All Access Rentals Buys 34,663 SF Industrial Property in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — All Access Rentals has purchased a 34,664-square-foot industrial property located at 11640 Hart St. in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The sales price was $7.8 million. Chris Nelson, Jacob Castro and Ben Turner of Matthews brokered the deal. The name of the seller was not released.

The property features M2 zoning, clear heights ranging from 24 feet to 38 feet, three grade-level loading doors and a secured fenced yard. All Access Rentals, a construction equipment rental company, will use the property to expand its footprint into the Los Angeles market.