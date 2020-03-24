All Duluth Trading Stores to Temporarily Close

Posted on by in Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

There are more than 60 locations of Duluth Trading Co. nationwide.

MOUNT HOREB, WIS. — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duluth Holdings Inc. has temporarily closed all of its stores nationwide. There are more than 60 locations of Duluth Trading Co. The company did not disclose a timeline for when the stores will reopen. The Wisconsin-based retailer of casual wear and workwear will support sales associates with two weeks of pay. Approximately 50 percent of Duluth Trading’s sales are generated through its website and shipped directly to customers from its distribution centers. The company plans to keep these facilities open with “heightened concern for employee health and safety.”