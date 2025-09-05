Friday, September 5, 2025
601-607-Glenoaks-Blvd-Burbank-CA
Located at 601-607 Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank, Calif., the office asset features a four-story, 68,531-square-foot building and a single-story, 9,457-square-foot building. (Photo courtesy of CBRE)
All for Health, Health for All Acquires 77,988 SF Office Property in Burbank, California

by Amy Works

BURBANK, CALIF. — All for Health, Health for All Inc. has purchased an office property located at 601-697 Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank from 601 Glenoaks LLC for $15.7 million. Kyle Barratt, Mark Perry, Edward Matevosian and Michell Tutor of CBRE, in collaboration with Scott Romick of Lee & Associates, represented the seller, while LA Premier Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

The asset comprises a four-story 68,531-square-foot building, a single-story 9,457-square-foot building and a multi-level, semi-subterranean parking structure with 250 spaces. At the time of sale, the property was 62 percent leased. The value-add opportunity offered the buyer the ability to occupy the vacant portion of the building for its own operations.

