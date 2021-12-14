REBusinessOnline

Allard Developments Buys Arcadia Fiesta Retail Center in Phoenix for $41.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Arcadia-Fiesta-Phoenix-AZ

Arcadia Fiesta in Phoenix features 154,436 square feet of retail space.

PHOENIX — An entity formed by Canada-based Allard Developments has purchased Arcadia Fiesta, a shopping center located at the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix. An entity formed by a joint venture between Arizona-based DeRito Partners and Van Tuyl Cos. sold the asset for $41.6 million.

The 154,436-square-foot Arcadia Fiesta was fully leased at the time of sale with 96 percent of tenants national retailers.

Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the transaction.

