Wednesday, March 11, 2026
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestWisconsin

Allegis Hardware to Build 90,000 SF Warehouse at Slinger Merchant Village in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

SLINGER, WIS. — Allegis Hardware has received approval to build a 90,000-square-foot production, warehouse and office facility within Slinger Merchant Village, a development by Three Leaf Partners in Slinger, about 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Groundbreaking is slated for April. The project will consolidate Allegis Hardware’s production, warehousing and administrative operations into a single facility. The building is permitted under the Planned Unit Development governing Merchant Village, which allows up to 66.9 acres for business and light manufacturing uses. The site plan includes parking along the northwest portion of the parcel and a loading dock area on the southeast side of the building. Founders 3 Commercial Services is the broker for the project.

