Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Stella at Star Metals rises 22 stories in Atlanta's West Midtown district. (Photo courtesy of Garey Gomez and Oppenheim Architecture)
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Allen Morris Co. Delivers 22-Story Apartment Tower at Star Metals District in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Allen Morris Co. has delivered Stella at Star Metals, a 22-story apartment high-rise within the Star Metals District mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood.

Oppenheim Architecture designed the 327-unit community, which features a unit mix ranging from studios to penthouses. Monthly rental rates range from $1,670 to $7,300, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a 52-foot entry, hotel-style lobby, rooftop pool and lounge, fitness facilities, a screening room and access to restaurants, bars and retail spaces at Star Metals.

