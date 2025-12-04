Allen Morris Co. Obtains $138.5M Construction Loan for Coconut Grove Mixed-Use Project in Miami

MIAMI — Allen Morris Co. has obtained a $138.5 million construction loan for Ziggurat, a mixed-use development located at 3101 Grand Ave. in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. Faisal Ashraf of Lotus Capital Partners arranged the loan through BDT & MSD Partners and BHI, the U.S. bank of Israel-based Bank Hapoalim. Further details of the financing were not released.

Designed by Oppenheim Architecture, Ziggurat will comprise two buildings featuring natural stone exteriors with gardens wrapping every level. The project will be situated on a 1.7-acre site at the intersection of Grand Avenue, Matilda Street and Florida Avenue. The property will include a five-story, 100,000-square-foot trophy office building with a rooftop restaurant and a three-story building that will comprise 18 for-sale luxury condominiums and 45,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level.

The condominiums will range in size from 1,254 to more than 5,000 square feet. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is handling sales, with prices ranging from $3.5 million to $15 million.

Ryan Holtzman, Andrew Trench and Brian Gale with Cushman & Wakefield will manage office leasing alongside Thad Adams with Allen Morris Co. Daniel Cardenas and Michael Sullivan with Vertical Real Estate will lead the retail leasing efforts.

Allen Morris Co. plans to break ground on Ziggurat this month and wrap up construction in early 2028. The Espinosa family, who have owned and operated Grove Laundry & Cleaners on the site since 1961, will partner with Central Florida-based developer on the project. Additionally, Allen Morris Co. is partnering with the City of Miami on the $8 million redevelopment of Kirk Munroe Park, which sits adjacent to Ziggurat.