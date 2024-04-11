Allen Morris Co. Obtains $83M Construction Loan for Bayside Sarasota Apartment Development in Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — The Allen Morris Co. has obtained an $83 million construction loan for Bayside Sarasota, a 349-unit apartment development in the city’s Rosemary District. Kennedy Wilson provided the loan. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. (APFC) is Allen Morris’ partner on the development, which will sit adjacent to Sarasota’s $200 million Bay Park redevelopment project.

Bayside Sarasota will comprise a 253-unit apartment community with 2,000 square feet of retail space and a separate 96-unit tower. The project will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop pool deck, lobby restaurant, fitness center with a covered yoga terrace and a 24-hour concierge.

The design-build team includes general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, architect Dwell Design Studio and interior designer FlickMars. Longboat Group will operate Bayside Sarasota upon completion, which Allen Morris and APFC expect will be in fall 2026.