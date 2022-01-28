REBusinessOnline

Allen Morris Receives $64M Loan for Apartment Development in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills District

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Bryn House

Bryn House will include 574,479 buildable square feet, including a 175,000-square-foot parking deck.

ATLANTA — The Allen Morris Co. has received $64 million in construction financing for the development of Bryn House, a 337-unit, five-story apartment project in the North Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta. Truist and PNC provided the financing. Juneau Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed by spring of 2023.

Bryn House will include 574,479 buildable square feet, including a 175,000-square-foot parking deck. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans and will also feature 2,000 square feet of ground floor retail, including a coffee shop and wine bar connected to a pocket park with shaded outdoor seating and games. Community amenities will include a pool deck with private cabanas and trellised grilling areas, gym, event space, game room and an onsite dog park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  