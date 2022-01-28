Allen Morris Receives $64M Loan for Apartment Development in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills District

ATLANTA — The Allen Morris Co. has received $64 million in construction financing for the development of Bryn House, a 337-unit, five-story apartment project in the North Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta. Truist and PNC provided the financing. Juneau Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed by spring of 2023.

Bryn House will include 574,479 buildable square feet, including a 175,000-square-foot parking deck. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans and will also feature 2,000 square feet of ground floor retail, including a coffee shop and wine bar connected to a pocket park with shaded outdoor seating and games. Community amenities will include a pool deck with private cabanas and trellised grilling areas, gym, event space, game room and an onsite dog park.