Alliance Consolidated Acquires Net-Leased Medical Office Portfolio in Texas for $6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

COLLEGE STATION AND BRENHAM, TEXAS — Alliance Consolidated Group of Cos. has acquired a portfolio of net-leased medical office properties totaling 16,097 square feet in Texas for approximately $6 million. The portfolio consists of a 12,958-square-foot asset at 1730 Birmingham Road in College Station and a 3,139-square-foot property at 539 Medical Parkway in Brenham. Michael Moreno of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Texas ENT & Allergy is a tenant at both properties.