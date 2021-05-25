REBusinessOnline

Alliance Consolidated Acquires Net-Leased Medical Office Portfolio in Texas for $6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

COLLEGE STATION AND BRENHAM, TEXAS — Alliance Consolidated Group of Cos. has acquired a portfolio of net-leased medical office properties totaling 16,097 square feet in Texas for approximately $6 million. The portfolio consists of a 12,958-square-foot asset at 1730 Birmingham Road in College Station and a 3,139-square-foot property at 539 Medical Parkway in Brenham. Michael Moreno of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Texas ENT & Allergy is a tenant at both properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews