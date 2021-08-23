Alliance Consolidated Acquires Two Net-Leased Veterinarian Properties in Cape Coral, Florida for $2.1M

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — Alliance Consolidated Group of Cos. has acquired a two-property veterinary portfolio including Kindness Animal Hospital West and Kindness Animal Hospital East in Cape Coral. The undisclosed seller sold the properties for $2.1 million.

Pathway Vet Alliance LLC will remain as the existing tenant in both properties. Pathway Vet Alliance is part of a national veterinary hospital group with over 300 facilities across the country. In 2018, the organization acquired Kindness Animal Hospital, and in turn, retained the practice’s name as well as the two locations in the Cape Coral portfolio.

Kindness Animal Hospital West is a 5,500-square-foot facility located at 717 Cape Coral Parkway West. Kindness Animal Hospital East spans 2,060 square feet at 1711 South East 47th Terrace.

Kindness Animal Hospital has been serving the Cape Coral community for over 30 years. The two locations offer veterinary services including exotic and avian animal specialty, spaying/neutering, vaccinations, grooming, pet boarding, dentistry, laser/ultrasound procedures and emergency care.

Alliance Consolidated Group of Cos. is a Bannockburn, Ill.-based real estate investment firm that specializes in net-leased medical buildings.