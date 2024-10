ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Alliance Consolidated Group of Cos. has purchased a 15,110-square-foot healthcare property in Arlington. The sales price was $6 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 950 N. Davis Drive was originally built in 1985. The seller, an orthopedic care provider doing business as MCS Dallas Medical PLLC, will lease back the space from the new ownership.