Alliance Ground International Signs 253,000 SF Industrial Lease in Elk Grove Village

The tenant now occupies the entire building at 1717 Busse Road.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Alliance Ground International LLC has signed a 253,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1717 Busse Road in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village near O’Hare. The airline cargo handling service will occupy the entire building, which features a clear height of 32 feet, 57 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 25,000 square feet of office space and parking for 34 trailers and 186 cars. Jeffrey Provenza and Todd Hendricks of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented Alliance Ground in the lease transaction. Britt Casey and Al Caruana of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Duke Realty.