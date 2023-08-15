Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Alliance HP Sells 122,373 SF Industrial Portfolio in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based investment firm Alliance HP has sold The Philadelphia Infill Industrial Portfolio, a collection of three industrial properties totaling 122,373 square feet in Philadelphia. The sales price was $24.7 million. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale and features clear heights between 17 and 22 feet, 14 loading doors, five drive-in doors and 163 parking spaces. The buildings are all located within a 2.5-mile radius of Philadelphia International Airport. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Larry Maister and Kyle Lockard of JLL represented Alliance HP in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

Kairos Investment Provides Acquisition Financing for 156,600 SF...

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 230-Unit Multifamily...

City Lights Church Buys Commercial Building in Greeley,...

Hosler Holdings Sells 28-Unit Apartment Building in Aurora,...

Westcore Acquires 519,905 SF Industrial Property in North...

Hillwood Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 12,271 SF Industrial Lease...

JLL Arranges $233M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily...

Accurate, DeVimy Equities Complete 140,000 SF Retail Redevelopment...