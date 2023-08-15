Alliance HP Sells 122,373 SF Industrial Portfolio in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based investment firm Alliance HP has sold The Philadelphia Infill Industrial Portfolio, a collection of three industrial properties totaling 122,373 square feet in Philadelphia. The sales price was $24.7 million. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale and features clear heights between 17 and 22 feet, 14 loading doors, five drive-in doors and 163 parking spaces. The buildings are all located within a 2.5-mile radius of Philadelphia International Airport. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Larry Maister and Kyle Lockard of JLL represented Alliance HP in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.