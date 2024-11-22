Friday, November 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ironhead-Commerce-Center-Northlake
Tenants at Ironhead Commerce Center IN Northlake will benefit from nearby access to Alliance Airport, BNSF Intermodal and major logistics hubs such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Alliance Industrial, Barings Break Ground on 906,271 SF Industrial Project in Northlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — A partnership between Houston-based developer Alliance Industrial Co. and Charlotte-based Barings has broken ground on Ironhead Commerce Center, a 906,271-square-foot project in Northlake, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The development will consist of four buildings on a 57.3-acre site at the intersection of Harmonson Road and McPherson Drive. Buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights and will be able to accommodate tenants with requirements from 40,000 to 320,000 square feet. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the project, which is slated for a late 2025 completion.

You may also like

Partners Capital Sells 73,882 SF Shopping Center in...

Pepperidge Farm Signs 45,406 SF Industrial Lease in...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 40,033 SF Industrial Lease...

Holt Lunsford Arranges 22,332 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Moinian Group Tops Out 37-Story Apartment Tower in...

MassHousing Provides $25M in Financing for Consolidation, Renovation...

CRG, PCCP Underway on 575,900 SF Industrial Park...

Vestar Starts Construction on 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace...

Hyatt Opens 436-Key Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Hotel...