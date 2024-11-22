Alliance Industrial, Barings Break Ground on 906,271 SF Industrial Project in Northlake, Texas

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — A partnership between Houston-based developer Alliance Industrial Co. and Charlotte-based Barings has broken ground on Ironhead Commerce Center, a 906,271-square-foot project in Northlake, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The development will consist of four buildings on a 57.3-acre site at the intersection of Harmonson Road and McPherson Drive. Buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights and will be able to accommodate tenants with requirements from 40,000 to 320,000 square feet. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the project, which is slated for a late 2025 completion.