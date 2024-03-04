Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 170,959 SF Project in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Alliance Industrial has broken ground on Connor Lane Business Park, a 170,959-square-foot industrial project in northeast Austin. The development will consist of two buildings totaling 87,467 and 83,492 square feet, with depths of 120 feet and 175 feet, respectively. Both buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights and 130-foot truck court depths, and the complex will offer a total of 70 dock doors. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter delivery. Alliance Industrial has tapped Colliers as the leasing agent.