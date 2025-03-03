Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 186,291 SF Distribution Center in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Alliance Industrial has broken ground on 300 Freeport, a 186,291-square-foot distribution center in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The site spans 13 acres, and the development will feature a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights and 233 trailer parking stalls. Project partners include Seeberger Architecture, Langan Engineering, Alliance Industrial Builders and Stream Realty Partners. Completion of 300 Freeport is slated for the first quarter of 2026.