Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 201,221 SF Distribution Center in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Alliance Industrial has broken ground on Airport Bend Commerce Center, a 201,221-square-foot distribution building in Irving. The 13.2-acre site formerly housed the office operations of retailer Michaels. The development will feature two rear-load buildings totaling 171,608 and 29,613 square feet with 32-foot clear heights. Project partners include Seeberger Architecture, Langan Engineering, Alliance Industrial Builders and Stream Realty Partners. Completion of Airport Bend Commerce Center is slated for the first quarter of 2026.