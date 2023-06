FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Alliance Industrial has broken ground on Point South Commerce, a 258,100-square-foot project that will be located about 10 miles south of downtown Fort Worth. The facility will feature 50 dock doors, two drive-in doors with ramps, 234 car parking spaces and 77 trailer parking stalls. Holt Lunsford Commercial is the leasing agent for the project, which is scheduled for a fourth-quarter delivery.