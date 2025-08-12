Alliance Industrial, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 881,521 SF Park in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Alliance Industrial Co. will develop TriPort 8, an 881,521-square-foot industrial park in southeast Houston. The project, which Alliance is developing in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, will span five buildings across 62 acres. Buildings will be able to accommodate users with requirements from 30,000 to 250,000 square feet and will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights. Luke Hoyl with Virtue Real Estate Partners represented Alliance in the acquisition of the site. Stream Realty Partners has been appointed as the leasing agent and has inked several new deals.