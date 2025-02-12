Alliance Industrial to Develop 185,428 SF Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Alliance Industrial Co. will develop a 185,428-square-foot project in northwest Houston. Known as Brookhollow West, the development will consist of two rear-load buildings totaling 134,525 and 50,903 square feet. The buildings will be situated on a 12.7-acre site and will feature 32-foot clear heights and 130-foot truck court depths. Seeberger Architecture is designing Brookhollow West. Other project partners include Langan Engineering and a joint leasing team of Lee & Associates and Boyd Commercial. Delivery is slated for early next year.