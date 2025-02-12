Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Brookhollow-West-Houston
Brookhollow West, a new industrial project in northwest Houston, is expected to be complete in early 2026.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Alliance Industrial to Develop 185,428 SF Project in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Alliance Industrial Co. will develop a 185,428-square-foot project in northwest Houston. Known as Brookhollow West, the development will consist of two rear-load buildings totaling 134,525 and 50,903 square feet. The buildings will be situated on a 12.7-acre site and will feature 32-foot clear heights and 130-foot truck court depths. Seeberger Architecture is designing Brookhollow West. Other project partners include Langan Engineering and a joint leasing team of Lee & Associates and Boyd Commercial. Delivery is slated for early next year.

You may also like

SimonCRE Acquires 89,002 SF Retail Center in Washington,...

NAI Capital Arranges Sale of 22,448 SF Industrial...

Kaufman Hagan Brokers Sale of 123-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

IPA Arranges $79M in Financing for Renovation of...

Lincoln Property Co. Completes 435,680 SF Industrial Project...

JLL Arranges Sale of 491,329 SF Industrial Facility...

M2G Ventures Buys 215,000 SF Industrial Property in...

NAI Columbia Brokers $5.3M Sale of Vacant Restaurant...

Local Developers to Build 63,500 SF Self-Storage Facility...