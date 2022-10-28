Alliance Residential Acquires 12 Acres in Tampa for Waterfront Multifamily Development

Alliance Residential will use the recently acquired 12-acre site in Tampa for the development of a luxury multifamily property, Broadstone Westshore.

TAMPA, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has acquired a 12-acre property located at 5105 W. Tyson Ave. in Tampa for $15. 8 million. Mark Eilers and Ed Miller of Colliers brokered the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller. The Arizona-based developer plans to use the site for the development of Broadstone Westshore, a 325-unit luxury apartment community. To be developed in partnership with Santander Bank, Broadstone Westshore will comprise apartments ranging in size from 593 to 1,520 square feet, as well as a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, dog park and wash station, podcast studio, business center and media lounge. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks, with the first units expected to be ready in April 2024.