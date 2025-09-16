Alliance Residential Acquires 9.7-Acre Development Site in Lakewood, Washington

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Alliance Residential has purchased a 9.7-acre development site within Lakewood Towne Center, a retail destination in Lakewood. The site is slated for the development of a 285-unit Class A apartment community that will include units under the City of Lakewood’s Multifamily Tax Exemption program. The new multifamily property will help address the growing housing demand in Lakewood, where only one new 100-plus market-rate apartment development has been delivered since 2011. Ross Klinger and Austin Kelley of Kidder Mathews represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.