Alliance Residential Acquires Land Near Battery Atlanta, Plans 300-Unit Multifamily Development

ATLANTA — Alliance Residential has acquired nearly 3.7 acres in Atlanta’s Vinings/Smyrna submarket near The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use village surrounding Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The Arizona-based developer is planning to develop Broadstone Lola, a 300-unit luxury apartment community, on the site. Designed by locally based Brock Hudgins Architects, Broadstone Lola will offer one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 600 to 1,100 square feet.

Along with a Parisian-inspired aesthetic, Broadstone Lola will feature amenities such as a resort-style saltwater swimming pool with a landscaped deck with grills, a grab-and-go market, fitness center, gaming lounge, clubroom with an indoor fireplace, private work spaces, conference room, pet spa and a secured parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations and dedicated bike storage.

Alliance Residential expects to begin welcoming residents to Broadstone Lola in the summer of 2027.