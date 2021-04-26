REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential Breaks Ground on 237-Unit High-Rise Seniors Housing Project in Downtown Portland

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

Holden-of-Pearl-Portland-OR

Located in downtown Portland, Ore., Holden of Pearl will feature 237 apartments for senior residents.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Alliance Residential has started construction on Holden of Pearl, a 16-story seniors housing community in the Pearl District of downtown Portland.

The 237-unit community will offer apartments for rent that cater to residents seeking both independent and assisted living, while also reserving a separate, private community for memory care residents.

The asset includes 28,000 square feet of indoor amenity space. Milestone Retirement Communities will operate the property upon completion.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews