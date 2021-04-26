Alliance Residential Breaks Ground on 237-Unit High-Rise Seniors Housing Project in Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, ORE. — Alliance Residential has started construction on Holden of Pearl, a 16-story seniors housing community in the Pearl District of downtown Portland.
The 237-unit community will offer apartments for rent that cater to residents seeking both independent and assisted living, while also reserving a separate, private community for memory care residents.
The asset includes 28,000 square feet of indoor amenity space. Milestone Retirement Communities will operate the property upon completion.
