Alliance Residential Breaks Ground on 237-Unit High-Rise Seniors Housing Project in Downtown Portland

Located in downtown Portland, Ore., Holden of Pearl will feature 237 apartments for senior residents.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Alliance Residential has started construction on Holden of Pearl, a 16-story seniors housing community in the Pearl District of downtown Portland.

The 237-unit community will offer apartments for rent that cater to residents seeking both independent and assisted living, while also reserving a separate, private community for memory care residents.

The asset includes 28,000 square feet of indoor amenity space. Milestone Retirement Communities will operate the property upon completion.