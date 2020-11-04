Alliance Residential Buys Land in Nashville to Develop Broadstone SoBro Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Alliance Residential Co. has purchased 1.5 acres at 800 4th Ave. S. in Nashville for its next apartment development, Broadstone SoBro. The 226-unit community will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts averaging 780 square feet. The Phoenix-based developer plans to break ground before the end of the year and deliver the property in 2022.

Designed by Brock Hudgins Architects, Broadstone SoBro will feature a fitness room, terrace-level library with private working pods, saltwater pool with a pool deck, entertainment bar and a sky lounge champagne bar including private seating areas, a fireplace and an outdoor amenity deck. Interiors will feature shaker cabinetry, modern backsplashes, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, new appliances, built-in desks and mud benches.

This is Alliance Residential’s third project in Nashville this year. The firm’s Broadstone Stockyards in the city’s Germantown neighborhood began welcoming residents in March. The firm’s other project is Broadstone Nations that is set to open in 2022.