Alliance Residential Co. Purchases Two Acres in Nashville for Broadstone OneCity Apartment Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Alliance Residential Co. has purchased nearly two acres for the development of Broadstone OneCity, a luxury multifamily community located at 7 City Place in Nashville. The price and seller were not disclosed. Construction is scheduled to begin this year with first residents moving in spring of 2023.

Designed by architect Dynamik Design and civil engineer Catalyst Design Group, Broadstone OneCity will include 261 studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units averaging 814 square feet. Units will feature finishes including gas ranges, beverage refrigerators, entertainment islands and custom entry benches. Community amenities will include a fitness center, private focus rooms, individual yoga pods, mailroom with 24/7 package concierge, resort-style pool and courtyard and a Skylounge equipped with a demonstrator kitchen and rooftop putt-putt.

Broadstone OneCity will be part of the OneC1TY development, an urban community in Nashville. The property will be located close to restaurants like Pastaria and Avo, recreational areas, office spaces and fitness facilities such as CrossFit and Edge Cycle.

Alliance Residential Co. has two other developments currently under construction including Broadstone SoBro and Broadstone Nations. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Alliance Residential Co. is a multifamily developer.