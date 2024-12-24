Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Select units at The 305, a new apartment community in Waltham, also include outdoor balconies and skyline views of downtown Boston or the Cambridge Reservoir.
Alliance Residential Completes 314-Unit Multifamily Project in Waltham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WALTHAM, MASS. — Alliance Residential has completed The 305, a 314-unit multifamily project in Waltham, a western suburb of Boston. The 305 features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets and individual washers and dryers. The amenity package comprises an outdoor pool; two-story fitness center with private cardio rooms; work-from-home lounges with dedicated breakout rooms; a shuttle and transit lounge; exterior courtyard with grill stations and lawn games; a speakeasy-inspired clubroom and lounge with an outdoor sky deck; a tenant-only playground and service spaces; a secured package room with cold storage; and two pet spas. Rents start at approximately $2,650 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, according to the property website.

