REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential Completes Phase I of The Val Apartments in Billerica, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Val-Billerica-Massachusetts

Phase I of The Val in Billerica, Massachusetts, consists of 110 units, while the entire project will ultimately total 211 units.

BILLERICA, MASS. — Alliance Residential has completed the 110-unit first phase of The Val, a multifamily community in the northwestern Boston suburb of Billerica that will ultimately consist of 211 units. Alliance Residential is developing The Val in partnership with GID Real Estate Investments. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, coworking space, a library and a social lounge. Locally based architecture firm Cube3 designed the property. Other project partners include Erland (general contractor), Allen & Major Associates (civil engineer) and Greystar (leasing agent and manager). Rents start at $2,410 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews