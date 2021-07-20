Alliance Residential Completes Phase I of The Val Apartments in Billerica, Massachusetts
BILLERICA, MASS. — Alliance Residential has completed the 110-unit first phase of The Val, a multifamily community in the northwestern Boston suburb of Billerica that will ultimately consist of 211 units. Alliance Residential is developing The Val in partnership with GID Real Estate Investments. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, coworking space, a library and a social lounge. Locally based architecture firm Cube3 designed the property. Other project partners include Erland (general contractor), Allen & Major Associates (civil engineer) and Greystar (leasing agent and manager). Rents start at $2,410 per month for a one-bedroom unit.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.