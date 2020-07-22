REBusinessOnline

Alliance Residential Delivers 260-Unit Apartment Complex in Charlotte’s South End

Communal amenities at Broadstone Queen City include a saltwater pool, rooftop bar and lounge, courtyard, fitness center, dog park, office suites and ground-level retail space that will soon welcome Queen City Roasters coffee.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alliance Residential has delivered Broadstone Queen City, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units include electronic locks, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, GE appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Communal amenities include a saltwater pool, rooftop bar and lounge, courtyard, fitness center, dog park, office suites and ground-level retail space that will soon welcome Queen City Roasters coffee. Broadstone Queen City is situated at 101 W. Morehead St., less than one mile from downtown Charlotte and half a mile from the LYNX Blue Line light rail station.

