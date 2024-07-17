Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Prose Cypress Pointe's amenities include a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge and in-pool lounge seating, as well as a poolside entertainment cabana with an outdoor TV and lounge seating.
Alliance Residential Delivers 324-Unit Prose Cypress Pointe Apartments in Winter Haven, Florida

by John Nelson

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. — Alliance Residential Co. has delivered Prose Cypress Pointe, a 324-unit apartment community located at 3110 Gowan Drive in Winter Haven. The property represents the fourth Prose-branded community in Central Florida for the Arizona-based developer.

Situated 20 miles from Lakeland and 35 miles from Tampa, Prose Cypress Pointe features one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 1,008 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,655, according to Prose Cypress Pointe’s property website.

Amenities include a clubroom with an entertainment kitchen, business center with coworking spaces, 24/7 package access via a Parcel Pending package locker, 24-hour fitness center, fenced pet park, resort-style pool with a tanning ledge and in-pool lounge seating, gas grill stations and a poolside entertainment cabana with an outdoor TV and lounge seating.

